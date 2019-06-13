Woods Jr., Whitley lead Charlotte to 9-5 win over Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Garrett Whitley had three hits and two RBI, and Stephen Woods Jr. struck out nine hitters over six innings as the Charlotte Stone Crabs topped the Bradenton Marauders 9-5 on Thursday.

Woods Jr. (4-1) allowed three hits while walking one to get the win.

Charlotte got on the board first in the fourth inning when Moises Gomez scored on a groundout and Thomas Milone hit a two-run triple.

The Stone Crabs later added three runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Taylor Walls and Ronaldo Hernandez hit RBI doubles, while Whitley drove in two runs and Gomez drove in one in the eighth.

Hunter Stratton (5-1) allowed three runs and got two outs in the Florida State League game.

For the Marauders, Raul Hernandez doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.