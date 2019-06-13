Mendez leads Down East to 1-0 win over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Sal Mendez allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Down East Wood Ducks over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a 1-0 win on Thursday.

Mendez (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked two.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the fourth inning. After reaching base on a walk, Leody Taveras advanced to second on a single by Ryan Dorow, went to third on an out, and then scored on a single by Julio Pablo Martinez.

Erich Uelmen (1-2) went six innings, allowing one run and four hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Carolina League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

The Pelicans were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the Wood Ducks' staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.

Down East improved to 9-2 against Myrtle Beach this season.