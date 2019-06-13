Gonzalez has 4 RBI, leads Kannapolis to 14-6 win over Greensboro

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Romy Gonzalez drove in four runs, while Alex Destino and Corey Zangari drove in four and three, respectively, as the Kannapolis Intimidators beat the Greensboro Grasshoppers 14-6 on Thursday.

With the game tied 2-2, the Intimidators took the lead for good with six runs in the second inning. Zangari hit a three-run home run en route to the six-run lead.

The Intimidators later added two runs in the third and four in the fifth to put the game away.

Kannapolis starter Sam Long (3-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over five innings. Opposing starter Luis Nova (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up eight runs and five hits over two innings.

Mason Martin homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Grasshoppers.