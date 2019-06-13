Silva hits walk-off single, Carolina beats Winston-Salem 1-0

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Eddie Silva hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Carolina Mudcats beat the Winston-Salem Dash 1-0 on Thursday. The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Dash.

Wes Rogers scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

Starters Aaron Ashby and Kade McClure both pitched gems in a classic pitchers' duel. Ashby went seven scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out eight. McClure struck out four and walked four while allowing two hits over six scoreless innings.

Rodrigo Benoit (6-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jose Nin (2-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Silva singled three times in the win.

The Dash were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Mudcats' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.