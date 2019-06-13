Young hits grand slam, leads Jackson over Biloxi

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Andy Young hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Jackson Generals to a 5-4 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Thursday.

The grand slam by Young scored Pavin Smith, Jamie Westbrook, and Jazz Chisholm to give the Generals a 4-3 lead.

With the score tied 4-4 in the eighth, the Generals took the lead for good when Westbrook hit an RBI single, driving in Drew Ellis.

Matt Brill (1-4) got the win in relief while Cody Ponce (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

The Shuckers left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss. For the Shuckers, Patrick Leonard doubled and singled, also stealing a base.