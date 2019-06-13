Blanco’s double leads Syracuse to 6-5 win over Charlotte

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Gregor Blanco hit a two-run double in the first inning, leading the Syracuse Mets to a 6-5 win over the Charlotte Knights on Thursday.

The double by Blanco started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Mets a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Arismendy Alcantara hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Luis Guillorme.

After Charlotte added two runs, the Knights tied the game in the eighth inning when Alcides Escobar hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Ivan De Jesus.

The Mets took the lead for good in the eighth when Rajai Davis drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Guillorme.

Ryley Gilliam (1-0) got the win in relief while Caleb Frare (2-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Joel Booker was a triple short of the cycle, driving home two runs for the Knights. Daniel Palka doubled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.