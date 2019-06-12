Miller’s single leads Tacoma over San Antonio in 10 innings

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Ian Miller hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Tacoma Rainiers to a 4-2 win over the San Antonio Missions on Wednesday.

Tim Lopes scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second. Later in the inning, Tacoma added an insurance run when Miller scored on a single by Kristopher Negron.

Negron homered and singled, driving home two runs in the win.

Matt Festa (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jay Jackson (3-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.