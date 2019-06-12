Solak leads Durham to 6-1 win over Toledo

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Nick Solak hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Durham Bulls defeated the Toledo Mud Hens 6-1 on Wednesday.

Solak hit a three-run shot in the first inning and then hit a two-run homer in the fourth, both off Tim Adleman.

Durham southpaw Ryan Merritt (3-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Adleman (2-2) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and three hits over four innings.