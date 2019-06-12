Mullen’s single leads Stockton to 4-3 win over San Jose

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Robert Mullen hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Stockton Ports to a 4-3 win over the San Jose Giants on Tuesday.

The single by Mullen scored Jonah Bride and Jeremy Eierman and was the game's last scoring play.

Heliot Ramos hit a solo home run in the first inning to give the Giants a 1-0 lead. The Ports came back to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning when Bride hit a two-run home run.

San Jose regained the lead 3-2 after it scored two runs in the seventh inning on RBI singles by David Villar and Manuel Geraldo.

Wandisson Charles (1-0) got the win in relief while Caleb Simpson (1-2) took the loss in the California League game.