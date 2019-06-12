Santos leads Lancaster to 2-1 win over Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Antonio Santos pitched seven scoreless innings, leading the Lancaster JetHawks over the Lake Elsinore Storm in a 2-1 win on Tuesday.

Santos (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing two hits.

Lancaster got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Ramon Marcelino scored on a single by Joel Diaz.

After Lancaster added a run in the fourth on a single by Sean Bouchard, the Storm cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Allen Cordoba hit a solo home run.

Luis Patino (4-5) went six innings, allowing two runs and eight hits to take the hard-luck loss in the California League game. He also struck out six and walked one.