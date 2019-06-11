Winn leads Augusta to 6-3 win over Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Keaton Winn tossed six scoreless innings, leading the Augusta GreenJackets over the Lexington Legends in a 6-3 win on Tuesday.

Winn (3-4) allowed three hits while striking out six and walking one to get the win.

After four scoreless innings, Augusta got on the board in the top of the fifth when Ismael Munguia hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Dalton Combs.

After Augusta added four runs, the Legends cut into the deficit with three runs in the eighth inning, including a triple by Eric Cole that scored Nathan Eaton.

The GreenJackets tacked on another run in the ninth when Munguia hit an RBI double, scoring Anyesber Sivira.

Jon Heasley (5-3) went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out nine and walked one.

With the win, Augusta improved to 7-1 against Lexington this season.