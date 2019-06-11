Hernandez, Kelly lead Kane County over Burlington

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Eddie Hernandez hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, and Levi Kelly struck out nine hitters over five innings as the Kane County Cougars beat the Burlington Bees 10-4 on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Hernandez scored Joey Rose, Blaze Alexander, and Geraldo Perdomo to give the Cougars an 8-3 lead.

Kelly (1-0) allowed three runs and one hit while walking one to get the win.

Cristopher Molina (3-4) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and seven hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked two.