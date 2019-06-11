Peguero leads Tijuana over Monterrey 3-2

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Carlos Peguero homered and had two hits as the Toros de Tijuana beat the Sultanes de Monterrey 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday. With the loss, the Sultanes snapped a five-game winning streak.

Monterrey tied the game 1-1 in the fourth after Yamaico Navarro scored on a forceout.

Tijuana answered in the top of the next frame, scoring two runs to take the lead. Junior Lake hit a solo home run en route to the two-run lead.

The Sultanes saw their comeback attempt come up short after Ramiro Pena hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to cut the Tijuana lead to 3-2.

Gerardo Sanchez (3-1) got the win in relief while Monterrey starter Edgar Gonzalez (8-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Sultanes, Ali Solis doubled twice.