Murray, Bichette carry Dunedin to 11-0 win over Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Bo Bichette had four hits and scored two runs, and Joey Murray allowed just one hit over five innings as the Dunedin Blue Jays beat the Florida Fire Frogs 11-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Murray (3-1) struck out six and walked two to get the win.

In the top of the first, Dunedin scored on a double by Bichette that brought home Cal Stevenson. In the following at-bat, Christopher Bec hit a two-run double to give the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead. The Blue Jays then added four runs in both the third and fifth innings. In the third, Demi Orimoloye hit a two-run double, while Bec hit an RBI single, driving in Stevenson in the fifth.

Matt Withrow (1-2) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs and seven hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The Fire Frogs were held off the scoreboard for the 10th time this season, while the Blue Jays' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.

The Blue Jays swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 2-0. With the win, Dunedin improved to 5-1 against Florida this season.