Amaya leads Tennessee over Chattanooga 4-1

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Gioskar Amaya had two hits and two RBI as the Tennessee Smokies beat the Chattanooga Lookouts 4-1 on Monday.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, Chattanooga tied the game when Taylor Trammell hit an RBI double, bringing home Michael Beltre.

Tennessee answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs to take the lead. Vimael Machin hit a solo home run en route to the two-run lead.

The Smokies tacked on another run in the fifth when Amaya hit an RBI double, scoring P.J. Higgins.

Tennessee right-hander Thomas Hatch (3-6) picked up the win after allowing one run on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tony Santillan (2-4) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing four runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.

The Lookouts failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. For the Lookouts, Trammell doubled and singled twice.