Cardenas, Freeman lead Lake County to 10-4 win over Lansing

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Ruben Cardenas hit a three-run home run in the second inning, and Tyler Freeman singled twice as the Lake County Captains topped the Lansing Lugnuts 10-4 on Monday.

The home run by Cardenas gave the Captains a 7-3 lead and capped a five-run inning for Lake County. Earlier in the inning, Lake County tied the game when Freeman hit an RBI single and then took the lead when Will Benson hit a sacrifice fly.

The Captains later added two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. In the fifth, Miguel Jerez and Quentin Holmes both drove in a run, while Benson drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Daniel Schneemann in the seventh.

Lake County starter Cody Morris (4-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Troy Watson (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing seven runs and five hits over two innings.

Hagen Danner homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Lugnuts.