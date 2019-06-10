Campos, Paulino lead DSL Marlins to 13-8 win over DSL Royals1

, (AP) -- Raul Campos hit a two-run double in the second inning, and Jandel Paulino had two hits and three RBI as the DSL Marlins beat the DSL Royals1 13-8 on Monday. The DSL Marlins swept the short two-game series with the win.

The double by Campos scored Anthony Felipe and Jonathan Chinchilla to give the DSL Marlins a 2-1 lead.

Trailing 7-5, the DSL Royals1 tied the game in the fifth inning when Kevin Reyes scored on a single and Nicolas Febres scored when a runner was thrown out.

The DSL Marlins took the lead for good in the sixth when Cristhian Rodriguez hit a solo home run.

Henry Valencio (1-0) got the win in relief while Johnfi Liquet (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Marlins hit a season-high five doubles in its victory.

In the losing effort, DSL Royals1 got contributions throughout its order, as six players had at least two hits. Francis Grullon doubled and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. The DSL Royals1 also recorded a season-high 14 base hits.