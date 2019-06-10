Russian athlete Lasitskene slams slow pace of doping reform

The only Russian track athlete currently holding a world title says the country's top officials and coaches in the sport should be replaced because of the slow pace of anti-doping reforms.

High jumper Mariya Lasitskene's message — in a country where top athletes rarely speak out against officials — comes after Russia's ban from international track and field was prolonged on Sunday.

Lasitskene has written on Instagram that Russia should replace officials who have overseen reforms and coaches "who are still sure that you can't win without doping," because "a new generation of our athletes must grow up with a different philosophy."

Lasitskene won world titles in 2015 and 2017, but was barred from the 2016 Olympics because of sanctions against the Russian team. She currently competes internationally under a neutral flag.