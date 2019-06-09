Reed has 5 RBI, leads Round Rock to 19-5 win over Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- AJ Reed drove in five runs, while Drew Ferguson and Nick Tanielu drove in four and three, respectively, as the Round Rock Express beat the Salt Lake Bees 19-5 on Saturday.

Reed homered, doubled and singled, driving in five runs and scoring three. Ferguson was a triple short of the cycle, scoring four runs while also driving in four.

Round Rock started the scoring in the second inning when Tanielu hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Reed.

Round Rock later scored in four additional innings, including a seven-run fourth, when Jamie Ritchie and Ferguson hit two-run doubles to help put the game away.

Round Rock starter Cy Sneed (4-6) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Matt Harvey (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing eight runs and eight hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Round Rock hit a season-high 11 doubles in its victory.

Brennon Lund homered and doubled, driving home three runs for the Bees.