Sanchez helps to shut out Tulsa, Arkansas wins 6-0

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Ricardo Sanchez and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Arkansas Travelers topped the Tulsa Drillers 6-0 on Saturday.

Sanchez (5-4) went five scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out nine and walking two to pick up the win. J.D. Martin (2-6) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

In the top of the fourth, Arkansas took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Logan Taylor that scored Evan White. The Travelers then added four runs in the fifth and a run in the eighth. In the fifth, White hit a two-run home run, while Taylor hit a solo home run in the eighth.

White homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Drillers were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Travelers' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

With the win, Arkansas improved to 17-8 against Tulsa this season.