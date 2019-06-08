Torres’ homer leads Clinton to 9-5 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Christopher Torres hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to a 9-5 win over the Burlington Bees on Saturday.

The home run by Torres capped a three-run inning and gave the LumberKings a 3-2 lead after Marcos Rivera hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

The Bees tied the game in the sixth inning when Justin Jones hit an RBI triple, bringing home Harrison Wenson.

The LumberKings took the lead for good in the seventh when Connor Grant scored when a runner was thrown out.

Zach Wolf (3-1) got the win in relief while Austin Krzeminski (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Bees, Wenson doubled twice, driving home two runs.