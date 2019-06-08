Avila’s homer leads Mexico to 5-3 win over Quintana Roo

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Emmanuel Avila hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 5-3 win over the Tigres de Quintana Roo on Friday.

The home run by Avila capped a three-run inning and gave the Diablos Rojos a 5-3 lead after David Vidal hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Mexico took a 2-0 lead after Carlos Figueroa scored on a passed ball in the first inning and Japhet Amador hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Quintana Roo answered in the next half-inning when Reynaldo Rodriguez hit a three-run home run.

Fabian Cota (1-0) got the win in relief while Luis Ivan Rodriguez (2-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

R. Rodriguez homered and singled twice, driving in three runs for the Tigres.