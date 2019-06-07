Garcia’s double leads DSL Yankees over DSL Orioles2 in 10 innings

, (AP) -- Nicolas Garcia hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to lead the DSL Yankees to a 2-1 win over the DSL Orioles2 on Friday.

Mauro Bonifacio scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second.

The DSL Yankees had three relievers combine to throw seven scoreless innings in the victory. Yon Castro (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Claudio Galva (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.