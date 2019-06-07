Azor, Colon carry DSL Rockies to 4-2 win over DSL Twins

, (AP) -- Jose Colon homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Victor Azor allowed just three hits over five innings as the DSL Rockies beat the DSL Twins 4-2 on Friday.

Azor (1-1) allowed one run while striking out five to get the win.

Down 2-0 in the fourth, DSL Twins cut into the lead when Jose Andujar scored on a groundout.

The DSL Rockies extended their lead in the seventh inning when Fadriel Cruz stole home.

The DSL Rockies tacked on another run in the eighth when Gerard Ramos hit an RBI single, driving in Juan Guerrero.

Giovahniey German (0-1) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out two and walked one.