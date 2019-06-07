Other Sports
Vega, Gurwitz lift Inland Empire over Lake Elsinore 10-2
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Ryan Vega doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Inland Empire 66ers defeated the Lake Elsinore Storm 10-2 on Thursday.
Zane Gurwitz homered and singled with three RBIs for Inland Empire.
Trailing 1-0, the 66ers took the lead for good with five runs in the first inning. Jordan Zimmerman hit a two-run home run en route to the four-run lead.
The 66ers later added a run in the third and four in the fifth to punctuate the blowout.
Michael Santos (1-1) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Lake Elsinore starter Aaron Leasher (3-5) took the loss in the California League game.
Olivier Basabe singled three times for the Storm.
