Podkul’s triple leads Lansing to 7-1 win over Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Nick Podkul hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 7-1 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Thursday.

The triple by Podkul scored Hunter Steinmetz and Reggie Pruitt to break a scoreless tie.

Great Lakes answered in the bottom of the inning when Chris Roller hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.

The Lugnuts later added one run in the sixth and seventh innings and three in the ninth to secure the victory.

Lansing right-hander Troy Miller (2-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jose Chacin (5-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings.

Roller homered and singled for the Loons.