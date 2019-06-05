Other Sports
Golsan hits walk-off single, Asheville beats Augusta 4-3
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Will Golsan hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Asheville Tourists topped the Augusta GreenJackets 4-3 on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Tourists and a three-game winning streak for the GreenJackets.
John Cresto scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a flyout by Cade Harris.
The GreenJackets tied the game 3-3 in the top of the seventh when Dalton Combs hit an RBI single, scoring Diego Rincones as part of a three-run inning.
Reliever Alexander Martinez (2-3) picked up the win after he pitched one scoreless inning. Luis Amaya (2-1) allowed one run and got one out in the South Atlantic League game.
The GreenJackets left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss.
Comments