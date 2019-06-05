Cave’s homer leads Rochester to 6-2 win over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Jake Cave hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Rochester Red Wings to a 6-2 win over the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday.

The home run by Cave scored Zander Wiel to give the Red Wings a 2-1 lead.

The Red Wings later added two runs in both the sixth and ninth innings. In the sixth, Brent Rooker hit a two-run double, while Luis Arraez hit an RBI double and Cave hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Ryan Eades (2-2) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Syracuse starter Casey Coleman (1-6) took the loss in the International League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Danny Espinosa homered and doubled for the Mets. Colton Plaia doubled and singled.