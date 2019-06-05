Vega, Brady lead Inland Empire over Lake Elsinore

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Ryan Vega hit a grand slam in the third inning, and Denny Brady allowed just three hits over 5 1/3 innings as the Inland Empire 66ers defeated the Lake Elsinore Storm 9-3 on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Vega started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the 66ers a 4-1 lead. Later in the inning, Zane Gurwitz hit an RBI double and then scored on an error.

The 66ers later added two runs in the fourth and one in the seventh. In the fourth, Ryan Scott hit a two-run home run, while Gleyvin Pineda hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Brady (2-5) allowed two runs while striking out six and walking one to pick up the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dinelson Lamet (0-2) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the California League game. He also struck out four and walked three.