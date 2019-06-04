Manzanero’s single leads Dayton to 3-2 win over West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Pabel Manzanero hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to a 3-2 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday.

Miles Gordon scored on the play to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a single, stole second and then went to third on a ground out by Jay Schuyler.

Trailing 3-1, the Whitecaps cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Avery Tuck hit an RBI single, scoring Hector Martinez.

Dayton right-hander Ricky Salinas (2-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Adam Wolf (2-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up three runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sam McMillan doubled and singled for the Whitecaps.