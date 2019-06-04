Leonard’s triple leads Biloxi to 4-3 win over Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Patrick Leonard hit a run-scoring triple in the first inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 4-3 win over the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday.

The triple by Leonard, part of a three-run inning, gave the Shuckers a 1-0 lead before C.J. Hinojosa hit a two-run single later in the inning.

After the teams traded runs, the Braves cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Cristian Pache hit a solo home run and Riley Unroe hit an RBI double.

Biloxi starter Trey Supak (7-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jasseel De La Cruz (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over six innings.

Pache homered and singled for the Braves.