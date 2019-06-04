O’Grady leads Louisville over Indianapolis 7-6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Brian O'Grady hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Louisville Bats defeated the Indianapolis Indians 7-6 on Tuesday.

Louisville started the scoring in the first inning when O'Grady hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 7-2, the Indians cut into the deficit with four runs in the seventh inning, including a single by Will Craig that scored Ke'Bryan Hayes.

Louisville right-hander Brad Markey (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Dario Agrazal (3-2) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over five innings.

Jung Ho Kang doubled twice and singled twice, driving home three runs for the Indians.