Mayer hits walk-off homer, Clearwater beats Jupiter 7-6

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Danny Mayer hit a walk-off three-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Clearwater Threshers topped the Jupiter Hammerheads 7-6 on Tuesday.

Jupiter went up 6-0 early behind a two-run double by Jhonny Santos in the second inning. Clearwater answered in the fourth inning when Alec Bohm scored on a wild pitch and Madison Stokes scored on a triple and Matt Kroon hit a two-run home run.

Reliever Austin Ross (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing one hit over two scoreless innings. Alejandro Mateo (1-7) retired one batter by strikeout in the Florida State League game.

Kroon homered and singled, driving in two runs in the win.

Santos doubled and singled, driving in three runs for the Hammerheads.

With the win, Clearwater remains undefeated (6-0) against Jupiter this season.