, (AP) -- Cristian Gonzalez hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Astros to a 2-0 win over the DSL Rays1 on Tuesday.

The double by Gonzalez scored Ricardo Balogh and Frank Perez and provided all the offense for DSL Astros.

Starter Jeremy Molero (1-0) got the win while Justino Dominguez (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Dominican Summer League game.