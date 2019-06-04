Vasquez and Sulser shut out Erie, Altoona wins 3-0

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Pedro Vasquez and Beau Sulser combined for a shutout as the Altoona Curve topped the Erie SeaWolves 3-0 on Tuesday.

Vasquez (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Logan Shore (2-5) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out seven and walked four.

In the top of the second, Altoona took the lead on a single by Mitchell Tolman that scored Alfredo Reyes. The Curve then added single runs in the fourth and ninth innings. In the fourth, Jared Oliva hit a solo home run, while Jason Delay hit a solo home run in the ninth.

For the SeaWolves, Sergio Alcantara doubled and singled twice. Erie was blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Altoona staff recorded its seventh shutout of the year.