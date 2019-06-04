The Latest: UAE pursues Asian Cup protest against Qatar

FIFA President Gianni Infantino gestures during an awarding ceremony in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, May 23, 2019. Putin awarded FIFA President Gianni Infantino with the Order of Friendship and praised the World Cup that Russia hosted last year as the best ever. Evgenia Novozhenina

The Latest from the FIFA meetings ahead of the Women's World Cup (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The United Arab Emirates is pursuing a protest against Qatar, saying the eventual Asian Cup champions fielded ineligible players at the tournament.

The UAE federation's vice president, Abdullah Aljneibi, tells The Associated Press it needs a written verdict from the Asian Football Confederation before filing an appeal.

Aljneibi says "we are still waiting to have all the documents" more than four months later.

Qatar beat the UAE 4-0 in a politically charged semifinal game in Abu Dhabi in January. The AFC's disciplinary panel dismissed the UAE's formal protest hours before Qatar beat Japan in the final.

The UAE questioned if Qatar players Almoez Ali, who scored the second goal, and Bassam Al-Rawi complied with FIFA's nationality requirements.

When players are ruled ineligible, teams forfeit disputed games as a 3-0 loss.

Aljneibi says "from what we have seen, it is a clear case."

The UAE would first challenge the ruling at the AFC appeal committee, then could take its case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

12:10 p.m.

FIFA vice president Sheikh Salman of Bahrain says Asia will likely host the newly expanded Club World Cup in 2021.

The 24-team tournament is expected to be played in June 2021 with FIFA offering places to eight European clubs. Continental governing bodies must decide how to allocate qualifying entries for quadrennial tournament.

Sheikh Salman says "I think '21 will be in Asia," with the options of China, Japan or South Korea.

On Monday, Qatar was chosen by FIFA to host the Club World Cup in December 2019 and '20 — the last two editions of an annual tournament played in December with only seven teams.

11:55 a.m.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has urged African members to "find solutions, not problems" amid allegations about the conduct of the continent's soccer leader.

Confederation of African Football President Ahmad has been accused by former secretary general Amr Fahmy of bribing heads of soccer associations and misusing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Infantino told a CAF meeting in Paris "I know there is a certain amount of turbulence. I would urge you at this difficult point to urge you to always keep your cool and keep the spirit of solidarity. ... Try to find solutions not problems."

11:15 a.m.

China will host the 2023 Asian Cup, though in which months is unclear.

Asian Football Confederation members have picked China, which was the sole candidate on Tuesday after South Korea withdrew last month. China previously staged the 2004 tournament.

China proposes using 12 host cities each with one stadium staging games in the 24-team tournament. Nine stadiums will be newly built.

The four-yearly Asian Cup traditionally kicks off in January. However, that would mean starting within weeks of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar finishing on Dec. 18.

China is likely also to bid for hosting the expanded 24-team Club World Cup in 2021, and the 2030 World Cup.

10:15 a.m.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is meeting his 211 voters one day ahead of his re-election for a new four-year term.

Infantino is attending a series of meetings on Tuesday hosted by soccer's six continental governing bodies in central Paris hotels.

Asian soccer leaders are preparing to elect China as host of the 2023 Asian Cup, while African officials are dealing with fallout from a chaotic African Champions League final game last Friday.

All 211 FIFA member federations meet Wednesday for their annual congress, where Infantino is unopposed to extend a presidential term that began in February 2016.