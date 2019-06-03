Helman leads Fort Myers to 5-2 win over Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Michael Helman doubled and singled as the Fort Myers Miracle beat the Florida Fire Frogs 5-2 on Monday.

Fort Myers took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a double by Jose Miranda that scored Trevor Larnach.

After Fort Myers added a run in the second when Royce Lewis hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ryan Costello, the Fire Frogs cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jefrey Ramos hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Greyson Jenista.

The Miracle tacked on another run in the eighth when Helman hit an RBI double, scoring Mark Contreras.

Fort Myers right-hander Edwar Colina (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Freddy Tarnok (1-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing four runs and five hits over four innings.

For the Fire Frogs, Ramos tripled twice and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home.

Fort Myers remains undefeated against Florida this season at 4-0.