Baez leads Jackson to 5-2 win over Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Jeffrey Baez hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Jackson Generals topped the Birmingham Barons 5-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Jackson took the lead in the first when Andy Young hit a solo home run and Baez hit a two-run home run.

The Barons cut into the deficit in the second inning when Jon Jay hit an RBI single, bringing home Mitch Roman.

The Generals added to their lead in the fourth when Jazz Chisholm hit a two-run home run.

Jackson southpaw Bryan Valdez (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jimmy Lambert (3-4) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing five runs and six hits over six innings.

Nate Nolan homered and singled for the Barons.

With the win, Jackson improved to 8-3 against Birmingham this season.