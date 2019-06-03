Suarez helps to shut out DSL Braves, DSL Dodgers Bautista wins 4-0

, (AP) -- Christian Suarez and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the DSL Dodgers Bautista beat the DSL Braves 4-0 on Monday.

Suarez (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out three over three scoreless innings. Osiris Sierra (0-1) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

In the bottom of the first, DSL Dodgers Bautista grabbed the lead on a single by Carlos Santiago that scored Jose Ramos. The DSL Dodgers Bautista then added two runs in the fourth and a run in the eighth. In the fourth, Gregory Pereira hit an RBI triple, while Ender Avendano hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Kiumel Bastardo doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs in the win.