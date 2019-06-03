Other Sports
Borbolla, Guzman lift DSL D-backs2 over DSL Cubs2 11-2
, (AP) -- Alvin Guzman hit a two-run home run and had four hits, and Rigoberto Borbolla hurled five scoreless innings as the DSL D-backs2 defeated the DSL Cubs2 11-2 on Monday.
Borbolla (1-0) allowed one hit while striking out five and walking three to pick up the win.
After four scoreless innings, DSL D-backs2 got on the board in the top of the fifth when Guzman hit an RBI single, driving in Carlos Goris.
The DSL D-backs2 later scored five runs in the seventh and ninth innings to complete the blowout. In the seventh, Teofilo Mendez hit a solo home run, while Guzman hit a two-run home run in the ninth.
Luis Devers (0-1) went five innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out two in the Dominican Summer League game.
Felix Stevens homered and singled for the DSL Cubs2.
