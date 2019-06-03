Rodriguez’s single leads DSL Cardinals Blue to 7-6 win over DSL Angels

, (AP) -- Gustavo A. Rodriguez hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the DSL Cardinals Blue to a 7-6 win over the DSL Angels on Monday.

The single by Rodriguez capped a four-run inning and gave the DSL Cardinals Blue a 7-6 lead after Hansel Otamendi drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

Alexander Ramirez scored on a groundout and Jose Estrada hit an RBI double in the first to give the DSL Angels a 2-0 lead. The DSL Cardinals Blue came back to take a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning when Elvin De Jesus hit an RBI single, bringing home Darlin Moquete.

DSL Angels regained the lead 6-3 after it scored four runs in the seventh inning, including a single by Rainier Rivas that scored Ramirez.

Luis Tena (1-0) got the win in relief while Samuel Perez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.