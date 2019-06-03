Suárez to join Uruguay as he recovers from knee surgery

Barcelona says Luis Suárez will join the Uruguay national team as he recovers from a knee injury ahead of the Copa América.

The 32-year-old Suárez had arthrosporic surgery on his right knee on May 9 following Barcelona's elimination from the Champions League semifinals. The club then said he would sidelined for four-to-six weeks.

Barcelona says Suárez has completed his "readjustment phase at FC Barcelona and joins the Uruguay team to continue the process ready for his inclusion in the team."

Suárez was Barcelona's second-leading scorer this season behind Lionel Messi with 25 goals. Without him, Barcelona lost to Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.

Uruguay opens the Copa América in Brazil on June 16 against Ecuador.

Suárez helped Uruguay win the 2011 Copa América.