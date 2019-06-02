Other Sports
Goetzman’s single leads Corpus Christi to 2-1 win over Frisco
FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Granden Goetzman hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 2-1 win over the Frisco RoughRiders in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.
Chas McCormick scored on the play after he reached base with a single, stole second and then went to third on a walk by Seth Beer.
In the top of the fifth, Corpus Christi broke a scoreless tie on a solo home run by Goetzman. Frisco answered in the bottom of the inning when Eliezer Alvarez hit a solo home run.
Starter Cristian Javier (1-1) got the win while Joe Barlow (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Texas League game.
The Hooks swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 6-4.
Comments