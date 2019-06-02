Stephen leads Reading over Richmond 5-2

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Josh Stephen homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Reading Fightin Phils topped the Richmond Flying Squirrels 5-2 on Sunday.

Richmond cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fifth after Brandon Van Horn hit an RBI double, scoring Matt Winn.

The Fightin Phils added to their lead in the sixth inning when Stephen hit a solo home run.

The Fightin Phils tacked on another run in the seventh when Henri Lartigue hit an RBI single, bringing home Darick Hall.

Jeff Singer (3-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Richmond starter Brandon Lawson (1-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

With the win, Reading improved to 9-3 against Richmond this season.