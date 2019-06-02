Ames’ homer leads Lakeland to 9-2 win over Fort Myers

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Nick Ames hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Lakeland Flying Tigers to a 9-2 win over the Fort Myers Miracle on Sunday.

The home run by Ames started the scoring in a nine-run inning and gave the Flying Tigers a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Lakeland scored on four more plays, including two RBI each from Brock Deatherage and Brady Policelli.

Jason Foley (1-2) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Fort Myers starter Cole Sands (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.