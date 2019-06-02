Cardenas, Berardi lead Lake County to 7-3 win over West Michigan

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Ruben Cardenas hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Jesse Berardi hit a two-run home run and scored two runs as the Lake County Captains topped the West Michigan Whitecaps 7-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The home run by Cardenas scored Tyler Freeman to tie the game 2-2.

The Captains later added two runs in the third, one in the fourth, and two in the sixth to secure the victory.

Lake County starter Thomas Ponticelli (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Gio Arriera (2-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over four innings.

With the win, Lake County improved to 4-2 against West Michigan this season.