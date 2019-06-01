Perez has 3 RBI, leads Saltillo to 16-7 win over Aguascalientes

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Juan Perez, Jorge Vazquez and Kristian Delgado each drove home three runs, as the Saraperos de Saltillo beat the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 16-7 on Saturday. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Saraperos.

Saltillo had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring seven runs in the second inning and four in the ninth.

In the second, Vazquez hit a three-run home run, while Delgado and Andres Ayon hit two-run home runs in the ninth.

Manny Rodriguez homered and singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two in the win. Leandro Castro homered and singled three times, scoring two runs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cristhian Presichi homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Rieleros. Tony Campana singled twice, driving in two runs.