Duvall’s double leads Gwinnett over Indianapolis in 10 innings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Adam Duvall hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Gwinnett Stripers to a 7-6 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday.

Andres Blanco scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Duvall. Later in the inning, Gwinnett added an insurance run when Duvall scored on a single by Alex Jackson.

In the bottom of the inning, Indianapolis scored on a single by Ke'Bryan Hayes that brought home Jason Martin. However, the rally ended when Wes Parsons struck Nick Franklin out to end the game.

Blanco homered and doubled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple in the win. Jackson homered and singled, driving in three runs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chad Sobotka (1-0) got the win in relief while Sean Keselica (1-3) took the loss in the International League game.

The eight extra-base hits for Gwinnett included a season-high six doubles.

The Indians failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Jung Ho Kang doubled and singled twice for the Indians. Will Craig singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.

With the win, Gwinnett improved to 4-1 against Indianapolis this season.