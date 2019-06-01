Shannon’s single leads Kane County to 7-3 win over Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Zack Shannon hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to a 7-3 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Saturday.

Alek Thomas scored on the play to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a single and advanced to third on an error.

The Cougars later added four runs in the second and one in the third and seventh to secure the victory.

Kane County right-hander Matt Tabor (1-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Chris Vallimont (3-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up five runs and five hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Jerar Encarnacion doubled and singled twice for the LumberKings.