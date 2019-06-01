Edgeworth hits two homers as Asheville beats West Virginia 16-1

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Danny Edgeworth hit a pair of homers, leading the Asheville Tourists to a 16-1 win over the West Virginia Power on Saturday.

Kyle Datres and Coco Montes also homered for the Tourists.

The home runs by Edgeworth, both two-run shots, came in the sixth off Sal Biasi and in the eighth off Elias Espino.

Asheville left-hander Alfredo Garcia (1-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Damon Casetta-Stubbs (2-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up five runs and nine hits over five innings.